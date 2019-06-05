SALT LAKE CITY — Sara Gilbert may be leaving “The Talk,” but she intends to stay on “The Conners,” the spinoff reboot of “Roseanne.”

Gilbert said on Variety’s “My Favorite Episode” podcast that she was leaving “The Talk” because she had a busy schedule from working on “The Conners” and “Atypical,” a new Netflix show.

“Something had to give,” she said. "And I’ve been lucky enough to do the talk show for nine years. And so that felt like the right move is, ‘OK, I’ve done that. And I’ve fully explored it.’ And now it’s time to do other creative ventures.”

She said leaving “The Talk” allowed her to keep her life private, too, according to Fox News.

“There is some relief and thinking like, ‘Wow, if I go through anything in my personal life now, I don’t have to talk about it,'” she continued. “That’s a been a stretch for me, because I’ve never been a very public person. I think I put myself on the show to try to push the boundaries like that and grow spiritually and psychologically, but I’m okay with letting that piece of it go.”

Gilbert announced back in April that she was leaving “The Talk,” a talk show that she helped create about a decade ago.

"I've decided that it's time for me to leave the show. … I obviously love it here and, like I said, this was extremely difficult," Gilbert said, according to Oprah magazine. "Last season I did 'The Conners' and was also producing and I loved it and felt totally empowered but also, if I’m being honest about it, I think my life was slightly out of balance and I wasn’t able to spend as much time with my three kids as I'd like, or time for myself."

As I wrote for the Deseret News, Marie Osmond will replace Gilbert on “The Talk.”