Three baseball players from Utah have been selected on the second day of the Major League Baseball draft.

Former Cottonwood High School star Oliver Dunn, who just concluded his junior season at the University of Utah, was taken by the New York Yankees in the 11th round (345th overall), recent Cottonwood graduate Porter Hodge was picked by the Chicago Cubs in the 13th round (402nd overall) and Paxton Schultz, who prepped at Orem High School and played collegiately at UVU, was chosen by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 14th round (433rd overall).

They join BYU's Jackson Cluff as locals to be taken. Cluff was chosen Tuesday in the sixth round by the Washington Nationals.

