SALT LAKE CITY — Nintendo announced new details for the Nintendo Switch’s next Pokemon game today, including a Nov. 15 release date, two new legendary monsters and giant Pokemon raids.

The update for “Pokemon Sword” and “Shield” came in a June 5 Nintendo Direct and can be seen on YouTube. The presentation opened with a trailer providing a fresh look at the new Galar region, which will feature dynamic weather, cities, sports arenas and various regions like forests, deserts and lakes.

The game will feature multiplayer Max Raid Battles, which will require a team of four players to take down giant Pokemon that appear in the world — like Gyarados, which was shown in the presentation.

Variety also reports a new battle mechanic called Dynamax will allow Pokemon to balloon to giant proportions, which increases their attack power. The effect can be used once a battle for three turns, and only one player can use the feature in raids.

New Pokemon will also appear on the map like in “Pokemon Let’s Go! Pikachu” and “Eevee,” which did away with random encounters. Three creatures, the sheep-like Wooloo, the flowery Gossifleur and Drednaw — a giant turtle — were revealed. Another Pokemon, an armored bird named Corviknight, will also serve as a taxi to cities players have visited.

The game also features two new legendary Pokemon that resemble canine beasts — Zacian and Zamazenta — wielding a sword and shield, respectively. The two Pokemon will figure into the game’s story.

Here are some other main points that are seen in the video:

Pokemon from past games will make an appearance depending on the in-game weather.

Players will battle gym leaders in giant stadiums, which replace island challenges from “Pokemon Sun” and “Moon.”

The game features a new “Wild Area,” which is an open world with full camera controls, exploration and daily changes. Players can search for Pokemon, battle with friends, fish and harvest berries in the wild area.

Max Raid Battles feature Pokemon that can only be caught following a successful raid, like in "Pokemon Go." Raid partners can be found online.

New characters include Leon, a beloved Pokemon champion, Hop, the player’s rival and Leon’s brother, and Professor Magnolia and Sonia, two Dynamax specialists.

Both “Sword” and “Shield” will be available separately and in a bundled package.

I also recently wrote about "Pokemon Home," a new app that will let players transfer Pokemon from past games like Pokemon go to the new Nintendo Switch titles. "Pokemon Sleep," an app that encourages healthy sleeping habits as a game mechanic, was also announced.