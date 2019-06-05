KEARNS — One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in a Kearns home early Wednesday.

Police were trying to identify the victim and determine who fired in the house, where six other people were inside at the time, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray.

"We don't know what led to this shooting," Gray said. "We don't know, at this time, who did it or why."

Officers were planning to interview the half-dozen possible witnesses who were inside the home at 4805 S. 4720 West.

When police arrived there on a report of gunshots about 7:30 a.m., they came across a man who was leaving and detained him for questioning, Gray said. Officers found the deceased male in the front yard and blood inside the home.

About 7:40 a.m., another man arrived at the St. Mark's Taylorsville Emergency Center with a gunshot wound and was transferred to Intermountain Medical Center in serious condition, according to the sergeant. Investigators were planning to question him. His name has not been released.

Gray said police didn't initially know who lives in the home and were not certain if anyone involved in the violence left before they arrived.

"The people inside the home haven't been able to identify anybody for us, so we're unsure right now," she said.

The gunfire is unrelated to a shooting in Riverton about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when a man was shot in the shoulder, according to Gray.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.