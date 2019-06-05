BLANDING, San Juan County — The issue of school shooting threats isn't exclusive to bigger cities.

An 18-year-old Blanding man was recently charged in Blanding Justice Court with making a threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor.

According to two search warrant affidavits filed by Blanding police and the San Juan County Sheriff's Office, on May 15, "a photo showing 13 firearms" was posted on social media with the caption, "Coming to school tomorrow." The warrants do not say if a specific school was mentioned.

The post was forwarded to the Blanding police chief. Officers recognized the area where the photo was taken as the Blanding shooting range. Investigators identified two 18-year-old men who were present for the picture and "13 rifles were recovered from a separate location," according to the affidavits.

Police questioned one of the men who "stated he did take the photo but meant it as a joke," according to a warrant. He was arrested.

Investigators determined the guns belonged to a third man. That man was questioned, arrested and charged with misdemeanor drug possession, custodial interference and disorderly conduct.