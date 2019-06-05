In a new Church News video called "Ministering to the One," Elder Gerrit W. Gong speaks about the opportunity to witness the ministering efforts of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elder Gong and Sister Susan Gong recently accompanied President Nelson and Sister Wendy Nelson on a Pacific Area ministry tour.

Elder Gong opens the video by talking about the "pattern" of the president of the church inviting newly called members of the Quorum of the Twelve "to accompany him to learn about the church, to feel the love of the members and in a way to see the way that he ministers. And that's a great privilege."

"I've just been so deeply touched at how the prophet of God ministers to 10,000 people and a single family that's grieving over the loss of their mother at the same time. There is a sense of connection and of covenant belonging together that makes each one feel as though this is for them individually, for their families and for large groups, countries at the same time. That's a remarkable thing to feel and see."