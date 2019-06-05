Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Elizabeth "Lizzy" Shelley's casket is carried from Nyman Funeral Home in Logan, Utah, after funeral services on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Lizzy was abducted from her Logan home and found dead five days later.

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for June 5.

This new test for Alzheimer's is like playing a video game. Here's how it works

One last lullaby: Family, friends pay tribute to slain 5-year-old Utah girl

Salt Lake City School District teachers quietly crash meeting to ask for higher salaries

BYU men's basketball: Mark Pope positive regarding Nick Emery's prospects after a perhaps shaky introduction

6 Salt Lake summer camps with options for everyone

Nearly 50 people sick from chlorine exposure at Utah pool, police say

A look at our sports coverage:

A look at our top-read stories:

Comment on this story

News from the U.S. and world:

Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
Add a comment