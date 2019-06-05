SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for June 5.

This new test for Alzheimer's is like playing a video game. Here's how it works

One last lullaby: Family, friends pay tribute to slain 5-year-old Utah girl

Salt Lake City School District teachers quietly crash meeting to ask for higher salaries

BYU men's basketball: Mark Pope positive regarding Nick Emery's prospects after a perhaps shaky introduction

6 Salt Lake summer camps with options for everyone

Nearly 50 people sick from chlorine exposure at Utah pool, police say

A look at our sports coverage:

A look at our top-read stories:

News from the U.S. and world: