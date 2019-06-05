SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for June 5.
This new test for Alzheimer's is like playing a video game. Here's how it works
One last lullaby: Family, friends pay tribute to slain 5-year-old Utah girl
Salt Lake City School District teachers quietly crash meeting to ask for higher salaries
BYU men's basketball: Mark Pope positive regarding Nick Emery's prospects after a perhaps shaky introduction
6 Salt Lake summer camps with options for everyone
Nearly 50 people sick from chlorine exposure at Utah pool, police say
A look at our sports coverage:
- Yoeli Childs, Mark Pope already building bond at BYU
- Carlos Boozer talks Deron Williams-Jerry Sloan, Ice Cube’s Big 3 and how the Utah Jazz are 'a player away'
- Q&A: Utah director of athletics Mark Harlan looks back after a first year of highs and lows
- Brad Rock: If a Team USA call comes, Donovan Mitchell should just say no
A look at our top-read stories:
- Man dies after being shot by a passerby during an alleged assault in Provo
- Utah nurse notes challenges on Mount Everest after hitting summit during one of its deadliest seasons
- Ricky Rubio sayshe's not a 'priority' for Jazz, Kemba Walker prefers to stay in Charlotte. What are Utah's point guard options?
- 'Jeopardy!' legend Ken Jennings reacts to James Holzhauer's shocking defeat
- Utah Sen. Mitt Romney shifts focus from Russia to China as America's greatest security threat
News from the U.S. and world:
- Trump joins Queen at D-Day commemorations | CNN
- Trump says there’s a ‘chance’ of military action against Iran | The New York Times
- A new book says married women are miserable. Don’t believe it. | Vox
- Deaths from falls among older Americans are on the rise | Fox News
- Oakland becomes second U.S. city to decriminalize magic mushrooms | NBC News