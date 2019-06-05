SALT LAKE CITY — A new article in ChicagoBears.com features an interview with former BYU and Chicago Bears quarterback Jim McMahon, who will be attending the Bears' 100-year celebration this weekend. Here are some highlights from the interview:

“We were damn good for one and we had a lot of personalities on that team,” McMahon said of the 1985 Bears, which won the Super Bowl. “I think back then everybody had a radio show or a TV show. We were out in the public a lot more than a lot of people were at that time.”

“I’m looking forward to coming in and seeing a bunch of the old boys I got to play with. I know the Bears are celebrating 100 years, so it should be a pretty good time," McMahon said.

On the topic of social media and phones, McMahon is glad that he and his teammates didn't have to deal with the distractions.

“I’m glad we didn’t have that kind of stuff around back then because we wouldn’t have had as much fun as we did,” McMahon said.

