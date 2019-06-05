SALT LAKE CITY — Jeff Bezos is finalizing a deal to buy three condo units in New York Cityworth about $80 million, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The Amazon CEO will buy three units at 212 Fifth Avenue, right outside of Madison Square Park. The main penthouse will be three floors with a private elevator and a large terrace, WSJ reports. The units are a combined 17,000-square-foot home with 12 bedrooms.

Google Maps A screenshot from Google Maps that shows the view of 212 Fifth Avenue in New York City.

Google Maps A screenshot from Google Maps that shows the inside view of 212 Fifth Avenue in New York City.

Yes, but: Bezos’ purchase isn’t the priciest in Manhattan this year. Ken Griffin bought a 24,000 square foot spread of residences for $238 million, according to Bloomberg.

Flashback: Bezos’ decision to buy a condo comes just months after Amazon decided not to open its second headquarters in Long Island City, according to Crain’s New York. The company still employs about 5,000 people in New York City.

Rumors have suggested for months that Bezos would find a home in New York City. Back in April, he reportedly toured 220 Central Park South, according to the New York Post. Bezos already owns four different condos in the Upper West Side.