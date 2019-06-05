PROVO — BYU junior Erica Birk-Jarvis and sophomore Matt Owens were named to the Google Cloud Academic All-District 8 Teams.

Owens was named to the men’s CoSIDA Academic All-District 8 First Team and Birk-Jarvis was named to the women’s second team.

District 8 is made up eight states in the Western region of the United States — Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington. To be eligible, a student-athlete must be a sophomore academically with at least a 3.30 cumulative grade point average at their current institution. Nominated athletes must also be one of the top competitors on the team.

Academic All-District First Team honorees advance to the Google Cloud Academic All-America Team ballot, where first-, second- and third-team All-America honorees will be selected later this month.

Owens took sixth place in the 3000-meter steeplechase at the 2018 NCAA Outdoor Championships to earn All-America First Team honors. The All-American enters the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Championships with the third-fastest steeplechase time this season in the NCAA (8:32.59).

Adding five school records in the last four months to her impressive career at BYU, Birk-Jarvis was named an NCAA Cross Country All-American after finishing seventh at nationals. The junior also received All-America First Team honors at the 2019 NCAA Indoor Championships in the 3000-meter (fifth place) and distance medley relay (second place).

Birk-Jarvis is the first member of the women’s program to receive the All-District honors since Rachel Fisher in 2014. Owens marks the first member of the men’s team to receive the award since Mark Carlson in 2015.

Visit CoSIDA.com for more information on the men’s and women’s 2019 All-District Teams.