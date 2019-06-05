MIDWAY — Patrick Murphy and Kurt Jamison each won two more matches Tuesday to advance to the finals of the Utah Senior State Amateur and will meet in an 18-hole championship match at Tuhaye Golf Club Wednesday morning.

The 60-year-old Murphy, who was the 2016 UGA Senior Player of the Year, defeated Randy Hicken 1 up in Tuesday’s quarterfinals at Wasatch Mountain State Park Golf Course and then edged Jeff Powars 2 and 1 in the semifinals.

Jamison, a 55-year-old from Draper, defeated Chuck O’Brien 2 and 1 in the quarterfinals and then beat Bob Casper 4 and 3 in the semifinals.

Terry Zieglowsky and Dan Parkinson will meet in the finals of the Super Senior Championship (over 65) after Zieglowsky beat Dave Johnson 2 and 1, while Parkinson defeated Rob Bachman 2 up in the semifinals.

In the net division, Richard Dibblee will meet Russ Christensen in the finals. Dibblee defeated Troy Wilkinson 3 and 2, while Christensen edged Scott Burt 2 and 1.

Annette Gaiotti, who beat Karen Seaman in 19 holes, will play Elizabeth Jones, who defeated Roberta Scott in the women’s final.

Mike Sorensen
Mike Sorensen Mike has covered sports at the News since 1979.
