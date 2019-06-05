MIDWAY — Patrick Murphy and Kurt Jamison each won two more matches Tuesday to advance to the finals of the Utah Senior State Amateur and will meet in an 18-hole championship match at Tuhaye Golf Club Wednesday morning.

The 60-year-old Murphy, who was the 2016 UGA Senior Player of the Year, defeated Randy Hicken 1 up in Tuesday’s quarterfinals at Wasatch Mountain State Park Golf Course and then edged Jeff Powars 2 and 1 in the semifinals.

Jamison, a 55-year-old from Draper, defeated Chuck O’Brien 2 and 1 in the quarterfinals and then beat Bob Casper 4 and 3 in the semifinals.

Terry Zieglowsky and Dan Parkinson will meet in the finals of the Super Senior Championship (over 65) after Zieglowsky beat Dave Johnson 2 and 1, while Parkinson defeated Rob Bachman 2 up in the semifinals.

In the net division, Richard Dibblee will meet Russ Christensen in the finals. Dibblee defeated Troy Wilkinson 3 and 2, while Christensen edged Scott Burt 2 and 1.

Annette Gaiotti, who beat Karen Seaman in 19 holes, will play Elizabeth Jones, who defeated Roberta Scott in the women’s final.