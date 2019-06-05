I read Pat Reavy's recent article on the Roosevelt man whose life was ruined by a false accusation. There have been numerous comments on whether the balance of legal protections leans in favor of accusers or victims, but missing from this discussion is the outsized role our news outlets play in the damage. In many other countries, the names of the accused are kept private until they are proven guilty. We do not have such laws in the United States, where journalists rush to publish all the lurid details of an accusation before it is even proven to be true. Mr. Reavy himself even published a May 7, 2018 article on this case. We need a serious discussion on the harm this practice is causing.

David Cannon

St. George