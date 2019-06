Utah's legislators often express deep resentment of ballot initiatives as extra-democratic governance. They charge that, because some fanatics can't get what they want through democratic means, they try to circumvent democracy through a ballot initiative. But the reason Utahns voted for the Prop 4 ballot initiative on our 2018 ballot is because we don't have democratic governance in Utah. We have one-party rule through gerrymandering.

Charles Ashurst

Logan