SALT LAKE CITY — Spoiler alert? A recent report suggests that Netflix’s “Fuller House” makes no mention of Lori Loughlin and her character Aunt Becky in the first episode of the final season.

The Blast reports that an unnamed source on set for the taping of the first episode of “Fuller House” said there was no mention of Loughlin or her character in the premiere by any of the characters.

The episode will reportedly deal “with the birth of Kimmy Gibbler’s baby after being a surrogate mother for Stephanie Tanner,” according to The Blast.

“We’re told Bob Saget appeared in the episode as he was introduced to his TV grandchild, and the baby’s name will be quite familiar to the patriarch of the Tanner family,” according to The Blast.

Flashback: Candace Cameron Bure, who plays DJ Tanner on the show, told Entertainment Tonight during a recent interview that she had no idea how the show plans to address Loughlin and Aunt Becky.

"It hasn't been discussed," Cameron Bure said, according to Entertainment Tonight. "I have absolutely no answer for it and Netflix has not even spoken about it."

Cast members Bob Saget, Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin all shared photos on social media of themselves returning to set, as I reported for the Deseret News. Loughlin did not appear in those photos.

Before tapings began, John Stamos shared a photo of the entire “Fuller House” cast, which included Loughlin, raising suspicion that Loughlin could return.