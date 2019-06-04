Matt Hartman, Associated Press
In this March 23, 2019, file photo, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft lands at the Southern California Logistics Airport in the high desert town of Victorville, Calif.

SALT LAKE CITY — Southwest Airlines has launched one of its two mega sales on Tuesday with round-trip flights for $98.

The Southwest Airlines fall sale will cover dates from Aug. 20 to Dec. 18, except for Labor Day and Thanksgiving.

There are flights from $49, $79, $99 and $129, depending on the flights you choose. The flight price will change based on where and when you travel.

Southwest Airlines travelers will need to book by June 6 at 11:59 p.m. PDT to receive the fares.

Here’s a look at some of the cheaper flights leaving from Salt Lake City.

  • To Burbank, California — $49
  • To Sacramento — $49
  • To San Diego — $49
  • To San Jose — $49
  • To Los Angeles — $79
  • To Oakland — $79
  • To Phoenix, Arizona — $99

Read more: Visit Southwest Airlines’ website for more deals.

Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner
