We have a crisis regarding the cost of prescription drugs in our country. Americans pay the highest brand-name drug prices in the world, meaning certain medications are completely out of reach for some people who may depend on them to survive. This is unacceptable.

That’s why AARP is launching a national campaign urging federal and state policymakers to “Stop Rx Greed” by cracking down on price-gouging drug companies. AARP’s goal is to help lower drug prices for all Americans through decisive actions and solutions aimed at the federal and state levels. We know this is an issue of great concern for our members, but it affects nearly everyone in this country.

In 2017, the average annual cost for one brand-name medication used on a chronic basis was almost $6,800. For the average older American taking 4.5 prescription drugs per month, the average annual cost of therapy would have been more than $30,000 — yet the average Medicare beneficiary has a median annual income of just over $26,000.

No American should be forced to choose between paying for the medicines they need and paying for food, rent or other necessities.

We are calling on Congress to pass legislation to allow Medicare to negotiate for lower drug prices. With more than 40 million beneficiaries in Part D, the federal government should be leveraging that bargaining power to lower prices.

In addition, we are urging action to reduce out-of-pocket costs such as an out-of-pocket cap. In 2015 alone, Medicare beneficiaries spent $27 billion in out-of-pocket drug costs.

Third, we are calling on Congress to enact the CREATES Act and legislation to end pay-for-delay agreements to allow more generic alternatives to enter the market and lower drug prices. The CREATES Act, of which Sen. Mike Lee is a co-sponsor, would allow generic drug companies to sue the name-brand manufacturers if the latter did not provide adequate samples to create lower-cost generic drugs. Legislation to end “pay for delay” agreements addresses the situation where brand-name companies pay generic drug manufacturers to delay the introduction of these less expensive drugs to the marketplace in order to keep their monopoly over the sale of the drugs, which can make the difference between hundreds or thousands of dollars in cost per year to consumers.

For the last 15 years, AARP has been tracking the prices of widely used prescription drugs. Since 2006, the average annual price increases for brand-name drugs have exceeded the corresponding rate of inflation every year since at least 2006. Our most recent Rx Price Watch Report found that the retail prices for brand-named drugs increased by an average of 8.4 percent in 2017 – four times the rate of inflation. AARP’s report also examined how drug companies’ relentless price increases add up over time. The average annual cost of one brand-name drug – now around $6,800 – would have been just under $2,200 in 2017 if retail price changes had been limited to general inflation between 2006 and 2017.

Current prescription drug price trends are simply not sustainable. High and growing drug prices are affecting all Utahns in some way. Their cost is passed along to everyone with health coverage through increased health care premiums, deductibles, and other forms of cost-sharing. They are also driving larger cost increases for a variety of taxpayer-funded programs.

Meanwhile, drug companies are working very hard to try to shift the blame to others in the health care system, leaving them free to set incredibly high prices and increase them with little restraint.

It’s time for Congress to enact bipartisan, commonsense solutions to make life-saving prescription drugs affordable, and the system fair. We call on our members and the public to urge their elected officials to work together to craft solutions and stop Rx greed.