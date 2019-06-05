SALT LAKE CITY — It was a clean sweep for the Deseret News All-Sports Awards.

The same six high schools that were honored as the top overall athletic school in 2018 won again in 2019, and it wasn’t even really close. Lone Peak, Corner Canyon, Desert Hills, Morgan, Millard and Panguitch won their classification’s respective All-Sports title in dominant fashion — which included a new overall points record from Lone Peak.

Of the 107 state championship trophies that were handed out by the UHSAA, 33 of them were won by those six champion schools.

In 6A, Lone Peak won a staggering nine state championships to set a new overall points record with 128. The previous record was 116 points by Desert Hills in 2014.

The Deseret News All-Sports award denotes the top overall athletic programs in each of the six classifications. Schools earn All-Sports points for placing in the top eight at state. Ten points are awarded for first, eight for second, six for third, five for fourth, four for fifth, three for sixth, two for seventh and one for eighth. Points are divided when teams tie.

Schools earn points in football, cross-country, golf, basketball, wrestling, swimming, baseball, track, soccer, tennis, volleyball and softball.

All but 11 schools in the entire state received All-Sports points in at least one sport, with every school in 5A and 3A earning at least one point.

Brighton holds the record for 11 consecutive awards from 1980-1991, but Desert Hills has now won nine straight and could be closing in on that record.

Here’s a look at each classification.

Class 6A

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Lone Peak vs. American Fork during the 6A championship game in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Lone Peak won 34-29.

Nearly half of every state championship was won by Lone Peak in 6A this year, which incredibly wasn’t buoyed by a boys basketball state championship which has been the norm over the past decade.

Lone Peak won state titles in football, boys and girls golf, boys and girls tennis, boys swimming, volleyball, girls soccer and girls track. It also had runner-up finishes in baseball, girls cross-country and girls swimming.

Lone Peak recorded All-Sports points in 16 of 19 sports in en route to its fourth straight title.

American Fork finished second in 6A with 88 points, with Pleasant Grove, Davis, Herriman and Bingham rounding out the top six.

American Fork won four state titles (boys and girls cross-country, boys basketball and girls swimming) and Pleasant Grove won two (baseball and wrestling), and were the only other schools that won multiple championships.

Seven different schools won state titles this year.

Class 5A

Silas Walker, Deseret News Corner Canyon Chargers Gabe Toombs (32) celebrates beating the Jordan Beetdiggers to win the 5A Championship game at the Dee Events Center in Ogden on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

The state’s second-biggest classification typically features the largest distribution of state championships and therefore the tightest All-Sports race.

Corner Canyon shattered that trend this past school year.

Over the past decade the champion in this classification has typically scored around 60 or 70 points, but Corner Canyon dominated with 98 team points by winning five state championships and finishing second in two other sports.

Last year Corner Canyon won its first title with 72 points.

Skyridge, Timpview, Olympus, Skyline and Springville rounded out the top six in 5A,

After Corner Canyon, the typical even distribution in 5A continued as 11 different schools won state titles. The only other schools that won multiple 5A titles were Skyline (boys golf, boys tennis), Brighton (boys swimming, boys soccer) and Wasatch (wrestling, girls swimming).

Interestingly, the two top finishers in 5A will be in the same region next year as the top three finishers in 6A, which will make for a major super region in most sports.

Class 4A

Laura Seitz, Deseret News Desert Hills’ Kara Weiland competes in the 100 yard backstroke in the 4A state meet in Provo on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019.

Desert Hills won its ninth straight All-Sports title in convincing fashion yet again by racking up 99 team points, with second-place Park City a distant 40 points behind.

The Thunder won state titles in boys swimming, baseball, boys track, girls cross-country and girls swimming, and scored points in 14 of 19 sports. They also had runner-up finishes in three other sports.

Park City won two state titles (boys golf, boys tennis) to finish second behind Desert Hills for the third straight year. Sky View, Orem, Pine View and Cedar rounded out the top six.

Ten different schools won state titles in 4A, including three that won multiple titles. Sky View claimed three titles (boys basketball, boys soccer, volleyball) while Cedar (girls basketball, girls track) and Ridgeline (girls tennis, girls golf) each had two.

Class 3A

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Morgan and San Juan compete in the 3A state championship volleyball game at UCCU Center in Orem on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. Morgan won 3-0.

Prior to last year Morgan hadn’t won an All-Sports crown since 1997, but now it’s won back-to-back titles in the second year since the UHSAA added a sixth classification.

The Trojans won seven state titles (boys and girls cross-country, boys golf, boys basketball, volleyball, boys track and girls soccer) as they racked up 107.5 team points to run away with their second-straight crown.

Morgan scored points in 16 of 19 sports.

Richfield recorded 70.5 points to finish second, with Judge Memorial, Grand, Emery and Grantsville rounding out the top six.

Richfield and Judge were the only other schools to win multiple state championships. Richfield claimed titles in baseball and girls golf, while Judge hoisted trophies in boys soccer and girls tennis.

Eleven different 3A schools won state titles this year.

Class 2A

Laura Seitz, Deseret News Parowan's Levi Saylor and Millard's Nathan Despain compete in the 1A 400-meter race at BYU in Provo on Friday, May 17, 2019.

A year after just five points separated the top four teams in 2A, Millard dominated the 2A landscape in 2018-19.

Millard tallied 87 All-Sports points — 10 more than last year — to easily claim top honors for the second year in a row. The Eagles won state titles in wrestling, boys track and girls cross-country, and also had three runner-up finishes.

Prior to last year, Millard’s last All-Sports title was in 2007.

Beaver finished second with 66.5 points after winning state titles in girls basketball, boys golf and girls golf, while North Summit, Rowland Hall, Enterprise and Parowan rounded out the top six.

Seven different schools won state championships this school year.

Class 1A

Steve Griffin, Deseret News Taylia Norris, of Panguitch, climbs a long hill during the girl's 1A high school cross country try championships at Sugarhouse Park in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018.

It was another dominant season for Panguitch athletics, with the Bobcats recording four first-place finishes and four second-place finishes in the 12 team sports contested in 1A.

The collective effort resulted in a sixth-straight All-Sports title for Panguitch as it racked up 79.5 points. Monticello finished second with 66.5 points, with Milford, Rich, Valley and Wayne rounding out the top six.

Panguitch’s four state titles all came in girls sports (volleyball, cross-country, basketball and track), while the boys teams had runner-up finishes in cross-country, wrestling, basketball and track.

Monticello’s three state titles came in boys cross-country, wrestling and boys track.

St. Joseph dominated 1A with seven straight titles from 2007 to 2013, and Panguitch could tie that mark after capturing its sixth straight crown this year.

Six different schools won titles in 1A.