SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah golf team will host the Utah Golf Pro Am on Monday, Aug. 19, at the Salt Lake Country Club beginning at 8 a.m.

Entry fee is $500 per player or $2,000 per team, while the fee for Utah golf alumni and professionals is $100. Become a hole sponsor for $2,500, which includes a team entry fee.

Teams will consist of four amateurs and one professional or Utah golf alum per team. The 18-hole stroke play format is one gross, one net and pro's score.

Prizes include a cash payout for professionals, pro shop credit for amateurs, raffle and tournament prizes.

Breakfast pastries and lunch are included.

“We are excited to bring back Ute Golf Day,” head coach Garrett Clegg said. “We look forward to reuniting with our alumni and gathering with friends in support of the program and it's always great to play at the Salt Lake Country Club.”

A limited number of spots are available.