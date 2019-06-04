SALT LAKE CITY — The Mac Pro is Apple’s most powerful product ever produced, but man, it can be expensive.

I reported for Deseret News Monday that Apple revealed the high-end "cheese grater" at its Worldwide Developers Conference keynote. The base hardware was announced to be about $6,000, but no word was given on how expensive the computer could be.

In an attempt to deliver a rough estimate on what a maxed-out Mac Pro could cost, the Verge shopped around for parts and came up with a high-end spec at $33,720 — and that doesn’t even include additional GPUs, Apple’s fancy new Pro Display XDR monitor or the two required stand components.

So what can the computer cost? With a full 12 sticks of RAM, two memory drives, an Intel processor, two AMD GPUs and a full set of accessories, the Mac Pro experience will cost $51,948.88. Here’s the full breakdown:

A Mac Pro: $6,000

12 128GB DDR4 ECC RAM sticks: $17,867.88

Two 2TB Solid State Drives: $2,400

A 2.5ghz 28-core Intel Xeon W Processor: $7,453

Two AMD Radeon Pro Vega II GPUs: Price unknown but possibly $12,000

An Apple Pro Display XDR Monitor: $5,000

An Apple Pro Stand, which isn’t included with the monitor: $1,000

An Apple Magic Keyboard and a Magic Trackpad: $228

By comparison — for about the same price you could purchase a mid-range Tesla Model 3 with full self-driving capabilities, according to the company’s custom design tool. The comparison might actually be fairly suitable, considering the Verge is calling the Mac Pro the “supercar” of the computer world thanks to its iconic look and top-tier performance.