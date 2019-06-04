It’s been one week since special counsel Robert Mueller delivered a rare nine-minute statement regarding the investigation into Russian attempts to undermine American democracy. Already, commentators have peddled countless hours of analysis, accusations, conspiracy theories and more.

But upon further review, Mueller's last words deserve additional attention. What was he inferring by saying “there were multiple, systematic efforts to interfere in our election. And that allegation deserves the attention of every American”?

Surely he wasn’t suggesting that citizens need to be involved in the actual securing of ballot boxes. Individual Americans can’t be responsible for safeguarding computer systems, monitoring check-in procedures at polling locations, counting absentee ballots or ensuring that electronic voting machines are hacker-proof.

Perhaps he was inferring that it is up to every American to hold elected officials at the federal, state and local levels accountable to do their duty and secure election results. But that doesn’t seem to be his intent, either. Mueller is nothing if not precise. If he was making a call to elected leaders, he surely would have said as much.

His charge that the allegation “deserves the attention of every American” requires the vigilance of every citizen to question what they read on social media, scrutinize what news they consume and challenge sweeping statements made by political operatives of every stripe. Such vigilance is paramount in an age where it is easy for websites to appear credible and bad actors manipulate audio, video and images in a way that they appear authoritative.

Still, there appears to be one more thing that might have been on Mueller’s mind. Knowing that the purpose of Russian interference was to undermine the trust of the American people in the institutions of government, to create doubt in the efficacy of the election process itself and sow the seeds of discord and division in communities around the country, Mueller’s call to the people of America was more than asking for better fact checking.

To avert Russian meddling requires Americans to pay attention to not just what they consume, but what they put out on their social media channels, tweets, posts and feeds. This is the area where Russia has been most successful in fostering anger, angst, fear and distrust. Sadly, too many U.S. citizens, businesses and organizations are aiding Russians or turning a blind eye to the challenge.

Everyone must pay greater attention to what they consume and what they send out on the internet. Pausing long enough to question the vitriol that will fuel the next Twitter tirade is not too much to ask of a free people.

Russian interference must be defeated at every level. As the country honors the heroes who stormed the beaches of Normandy 75 years ago this week, it cannot let their bravery and commitment to freedom be lost through an inability to pay attention to the subtle but gathering storms and credible threats consumed and dispensed through digital devices.

Mueller’s last words must be the first priority of every American.