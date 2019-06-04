PROVO — Jackson Cluff beat most expectations as a player for BYU in 2019, so it makes sense the sophomore slugger beat projections in the Major League Baseball draft, too.

Cluff, who wasn't even listed among Baseball America's top 500 draft prospects, was selected by the Washington Nationals in the sixth round Tuesday. Overall, Cluff was the 183rd player selected after what was a breakthrough season for the Cougars.

Having returned from mission service for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the 6-foot, 185-pound shortstop went on to hit for a .327 average this past season. He also had 56 RBI and stole 12 bases.

Cluff hails from Meridian, Idaho, and played one year before embarking on his two-year mission service to Atlanta. During this past season he became the first player in program history to earn national player-of-the-week honors twice in the same season, and the first non-pitcher to earn two in a career.

This story will be updated.