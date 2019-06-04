SALT LAKE CITY — Microsoft plans to launch a new Xbox-themed body wash, according to GameSpot.

The product comes from Unilever’s Lynx line. Unilever is the parent company of Axe, which makes so much sense if you’ve ever smelled Axe body spray or body wash.

Microsoft expects gamers will “power up” when using the body wash or body spray, according to GameSpot.

“We see Xbox fans achieve incredible things every day, and we wanted to celebrate that elevated skill, passion and determination by creating something truly special,” said Tania Chee, the business group lead for Xbox Australia / New Zealand, in a statement. “Now, powering up can be as simple as a quick spray before you head out the door.”

Where to buy: The new product will be exclusive to Australia and New Zealand when it launches in July.

Smell: The product will smell like a mix of fruit, herbs and styles of wood, according to The Verge.

“Lynx Xbox is a fresh scent of pulsing green citrus, featuring top notes of kaffir lime and winter lemon, aromatic herbal middle notes of mint and sage, and woody bottom notes of patchouli and clearwood,” reads the product description. “Containing a range of natural essential oils, the Xbox Lynx range comes with a sleek new look and features a body spray, deodorant, and shower gel.”

Here’s a look at the products:

Kudos to the @XboxANZ team for bringing fresh innovation and new IP (Intentional Persperation) to gaming! 🙌🏻💚🛁🙅🏻‍♂️🚿 https://t.co/S4os30qLgg — Aaron Greenberg 🔜Xbox Plaza! (@aarongreenberg) June 4, 2019

Why it matters: “This collaboration makes more sense than it first seems. Brands like Microsoft seek to become lifestyle products, with players integrating them into aspects of their life beyond the couch,” according to Polygon.

Social media shared a mixed reaction:

Do you want to smell like Cheetos, Mountain Dew and pubescent sweat?



Have we got a product for you! https://t.co/o7DX9Z0Y3d — Ryan Sloane (@RyanFSloane) June 4, 2019

Gamers get Xbox brand Axe Body Spray. Our scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.https://t.co/oqYhaBePga — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) June 4, 2019

Microsoft to Xbox owners: you smell https://t.co/UFQ0voOiEW — Mike Murphy (@mcwm) June 4, 2019

Microsoft is out here low key throwing shade 😅 https://t.co/1aV7j2CCeA — Schicken Nugget (@bschicks) June 4, 2019