SALT LAKE CITY — A quartet of classic comedians are essentially playing themselves in “Toy Story 4,” according to USA Today.

According to director Josh Cooley, “Toy Story 4” will touch on similar themes to “Toy Story 3” and explore some of the toys that Buzz (Tom Hanks) and Woody’s (Tim Allen) new owner, Bonnie, has outgrown.

The four baby toys will be played by Carol Burnett (“The Carol Burnett Show”), Carl Reiner (“The Dick Van Dyke Show”), Mel Brooks (“Young Frankenstein”) and Betty White (“The Golden Girls”), according to USA Today.

Their characters? Kid seat Chairol Burnett, pink Carl Reineroceros, Melephant Brooks and teething toy Bitey White, respectively. Director Josh Cooley said each character will have a “natural personality” reflecting their actor.

Each actor seems to be thrilled about their inclusion in the series. Brooks said he appreciates the animated series’ “heart," while White loves the punny names and animal designs, according to USA Today.

"To be represented by a cute little toy character is not the worst thing in the world,” Reiner said.

Cooley also said the four characters have accepted that their time as Bonnie’s favorite toys have passed, something Woody isn’t ready to accept when he’s partially replaced by Forky (Tony Hale), a decorated fork who really doesn’t want to be a toy, as seen in the film’s trailers.

"They’ve done their job and are just kind of waiting around for what happens next,” Cooley said, according to SlashFilm. “And now that Woody's in there, they're accepting him into their circle and he's already pushing against that.”

The article also notes that Brooks and Reiner recorded their lines together in Reiner’s living room, which let them play around with their characters’ relationships.

The film will also feature Keanu Reeves, Keegan Michael Key and Jordan Peele in various roles, according to the Deseret News. Cooley also confirmed via Twitter that the late Don Rickles, who played Mr. Potato Head, will also be featured in the film thanks to archived sound footage.

I previously reported for Deseret News that Pixar’s artists initially designed Bo Peep with a post-apocalyptic cyborg arm before deciding on a “feminine, athletic” look. “Toy Story 4” arrives in theaters on June 21.