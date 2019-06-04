SALT LAKE CITY — “Stranger Things” has shared its newest poster for season 3 and it gives us our first glimpse of the show’s latest monster.

The super colorful poster shows the entire cast together outside the Starcourt Mall, which has been teased as a location for the upcoming season.

At the bottom of the poster, a monster stands with its mouth open and slobbery saliva dripping out of it.

“Stranger Things” captured the poster with the phrase, “One month,” and an upside-down smiley face — a nod to the Upside Down location.

See the poster below.

Episodes for the upcoming season include “The Mall Rats” and “The Battle of Starcourt.”

“His daughter is becoming a teenager and beginning to find herself, so that’s scarier for Hopper than any Demogorgon creature that he’s going to have to deal with,” actor David Harbour said, according to Cinemablend. “You get to see a lot of that throughout the season and it’s very unexpected what happens in the end, and it’s very, very moving. I think episode 8 is the most moving thing we’ve ever shot.”

As I wrote for the Deseret News, Harbour said that Eleven is growing up and that plays into the new season.

“Stranger Things” drops on Netflix on July 4.