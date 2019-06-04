DRAPER — Criminal charges were filed Tuesday against the owner of a dog grooming business who allegedly pointed a gun at a customer who was late picking up his dog.

Lisa Vickie Hull, 56, of Heber City, is charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, third-degree felonies; plus drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, class B misdemeanors.

Hull, the owner of Absolute Best Grooming, 656 E. 11400 South, became upset when a man came into her store on April 14 to pick up his dog after hours, according to charging documents.

"Hull then yelled at (the man) and pulled out a gun and pointed it at him," the charges state.

Police were called to the business and after serving a search warrant reported finding two guns, ammunition and marijuana.

When officers responded to the business, an employee told them that the dog owner "was respectful and apologized for being late to pick up his dog," but that Hull "was agitated and went into the back of the business and (proceeded to) pull out a handgun from a holster, and wave it around and telling (the dog owner) to leave the business," a police affidavit says.

