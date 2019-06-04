SALT LAKE CITY — When I wrote about the new trailer for “Star Trek: Picard” two weeks ago it was unclear why Patrick Stewart’s legendary space captain would have left Starfleet.

But looking at past “Star Trek” events and comments made by producer Alex Kurtzman, you can probably blame Spock and the galaxy’s residential troublemakers, the Romulans.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Kurtzman said the series would take place after the “dissolution of the Romulan Empire,” which Gizmodo reports likely points to the events of J.J. Abrams’ 2009 “Star Trek” reboot, which was co-written by Kurtzman.

In “Star Trek,” (2009) Leonard Nimoy’s Vulcan scientist Spock attempted to save Romulus from its own sun, which was going supernova. Instead, Spock miscalculated his rescue efforts, failing to save the planet from destruction.

However, he was successful in opening a wormhole to the past where a disgruntled Romulan terrorist managed to kill George Kirk (Chris Hemsworth) and destroy the planet Vulcan. Spock was also trapped in this alternate 23rd century, where he helped a younger James Kirk (Chris Pine) and Spock (Zachary Quinto) overcome their differences.

While there have been three movies depicting the creation of the Kelvin Timeline, the implications on the mainline “Star Trek” universe haven’t been touched on. Gizmodo notes that “Picard” will likely deal with the personal fallout on Admiral Jean-Luc Picard’s personal and professional life.

“The only thing we know for sure is the fact that Picard seemingly lead a rescue flotilla that attempted to save survivors fleeing Romulus which … presumably failed, given he promptly quit Starfleet and went off to Burgundy to go make wine,” Gizmodo reports.

It makes sense that Picard would take his failure so hard considering his long history with the Romulan people. According to the Hollywood Reporter, “Star Trek: The Next Generation” heavily followed Picard’s attempts to bury the hatchet between the Romulan Empire and the rest of the galaxy.

These escapades led to Picard and Spock saving Vulcan from a Romulan takeover in the “Unification” storyline, according to the AV Club. “Star Trek: Nemesis,” Picard’s last canonical appearance in “Star Trek,” also saw the Enterprise captain fighting against a Romulan clone of himself played by “Venom” star Tom Hardy.

The specifics on “Picard’s” story are still under wraps but fans can look forward to the series’ launch on CBS All-Access at some point in the near future.