SALT LAKE CITY — In case you were sick of standing, Bird has announced a new electric moped will be available to rent sometime this summer, according to The Verge.

The company, which currently offers electric scooters for rent in metro areas like Salt Lake City, pulled the curtain back on the “Cruiser,” a moped that will apparently last for up to 50 miles per charge.

“Bird’s introduction of shared e-scooters spurred a global phenomenon and mode shift away from cars,” Bird founder and CEO Travis VanderZanden said in a statement to TechCrunch. “To further accelerate progress on our mission to make cities more livable, we are providing additional environmentally friendly micro-mobility alternatives—including Bird Cruiser. Starting this summer, people can move about their city and explore new neighborhoods together, without a car. Designed and engineered in California, Bird Cruiser is an inclusive electric-powered option that is approachable, easy-to-ride and comfortable on rough roads.”

Bird's website also notes the motorbike will feature a two-person seat, disc brakes, full suspension and will be capable of traveling uphill.

The Verge also reports the bikes will likely be capped to 30 miles per hour, but there’s no word on rental prices or whether or not riders need to have any license to drive a moped on city streets. Details on exact launch dates or cities are also still a mystery.

The company also recently announced a new line of durable electric scooters called the Bird One, according to The Verge. The scooter can apparently last up to 12 months in rental circulation and private models will also be available for $1,299 in black, white and pink.

I previously reported for Deseret News that the scooter company plans on offering monthly private rentals and delivery. I also wrote about Apple’s plans to let iPhone owners use Apple Pay to rent a scooter instead of relying on a proprietary app.