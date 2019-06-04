SALT LAKE CITY — “Jeopardy!” winner James Holzhauer shot down a number of conspiracy theories about his run after he was defeated on Monday.

Social media went ablaze with theories about whether or not Holzhauer actually threw his 32nd game, which ended his streak just shy of earning the same amount as Ken Jennings.

Some were wondering if Holzhauer’s wager on Final Jeopardy was so low because he was throwing the game. Holzhauer bet $1,399 on the final question, which didn't seem like a lot, and added fuel that maybe the "Jeopardy!" champ was trying to lose.

According to For The Win, Holzhauer fielded a number of questions from social media about whether or not he threw the game on purpose. Others suggested that Holzhauer’s winnings were costing “Jeopardy!” a lot of money so he was given an offer to throw the game.

“I think @James_Holzhauer lost @Jeopardy on purpose today. His daughter wanted him to come home & the thank you card she made #AlexTrebek sends us the biggest lesson of all: money isn’t everything,” wrote Karen Dumas.

Holzhauer retweeted the comment and added, “Sure, I could stick around and play a game that pays me $150,000 per hour, but I'd really rather get toys thrown at my crotch for free.”

I'm not saying conspiracy theories are real or that I believe in them, and I'm also not saying that it was just a coincidence that the Final Jeopardy question in the game that ended James' streak was on Shakespeare - a subject on which the winner wrote her undergrad thesis. 🧐😆 — M Trav (@ItsMe_Teezy) June 4, 2019

Conspiracy Theory... James Holzhauer was presented with an offer her couldn't refuse to lose on #Jeopardy! He was bleeding Jeopardy dry. Plus Ken Jennings wasn't happy with him. #Jeopardy isn't what it seems to be. Now the question is who and how much!!!!! — ccarlson43213 (@ccarlson43213) June 3, 2019

He lost on purpose. Somethings fishy. The intro with his daughter’s card was weird. His wager was weird. #JeopardyConspiracy — Hokie Retweets (@HokieRetweets) June 4, 2019

James completely threw the game! The question is... was he paid off? Did he get homesick and just want to be done? Was he drunk? There’s a conspiracy here one way or another. His wager in that situation was perplexing... #Jeopardy — Cory Durbin (@TheRealDurbs) June 4, 2019

But Brad Rutter, the all-time leader in “Jeopardy!” winnings, told The Washington Post that it was the easiest way for Holzhauer to win. Holzhauer had $23,400 and Emma Boettcher had $26,600. Holzhauer could only win if Boettcher got her answer wrong and Holzhauer guessed correctly. Similarly, if Jay Sexton guessed correctly, then he could have won. Holzhauer’s bet would have left him with $1 more than Sexton’s maximum winnings of $22,000, according to Rutter.

“If Holzhauer had bet everything and Boettcher guessed the Final Jeopardy question correctly, Boettcher would have still won,” Fox News reported.

Holzhauer told Action Network that he didn’t throw the game in a new interview.