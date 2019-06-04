SALT LAKE CITY — A West Valley man who stabbed his girlfriend repeatedly and left her to die in front of her 5-year-old son may spend the rest of his life in prison.

After tearful statements from the family members of 46-year-old Belinda Thomas, a judge ordered Darren Fitzgerald Byrd on Tuesday to serve at least 15 years and possibly up to life behind bars.

In Salt Lake City’s 3rd District Court, family members recalled Thomas as a resilient and loving mother who battled health issues and survived sexual abuse as a child.

She had thought she wouldn’t be able to have kids and was overjoyed when she gave birth to a son at 41 years old. Around the same time, she graduated with a degree from the University of Utah in psychology, a milestone that came as she mourned the recent death of her husband.

"Belinda deserved to be happy after the hell she went through during her lifetime,” her sister, Dawn Hickman, said.

Police said they found Thomas' body on Feb. 9 in the West Valley trailer home she and Byrd shared. A 12-year-old neighbor boy who had gone to the home to invite her to a birthday party called 911.

Byrd pleaded guilty in March to murder, a first-degree felony, and committing domestic violence in front of a child, a third-degree felony.

His attorney, Neal Hamilton, said his client is aware of the pain he has caused and "wishes there is something he could do to make up for this."

