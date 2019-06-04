SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's income taxes have soared over the past four decades while its sales taxes have declined, according to a new report.

The report released Tuesday by the Tax Foundation praises Utah's growth and strong economy but offers some constructive criticism for what it describes as an outdated tax system.

Since 1997, Utah's gross state product has nearly doubled, growing at almost twice the national rate. But the report says the problem is that sales taxes in Utah are stuck in 1933 and "constructed around an economy which long since vanished.

"Today’s economy has little in common with that of 1933, with higher incomes and changing consumer tastes shifting a greater share of consumption to services, while a digital economy upends traditional spending categories."

Toward the late 1990s, income taxes started to far outgrow sales taxes.

"Today, the income tax brings in nearly $4 billion a year, compared to less than $2.7 billion from the sales tax," the report states.

The state's sales tax breadth is currently at about 41 percent, when it should be about 77 percent of Utah's income, according to the report.

The report comes as lawmakers in Utah are working to reform the state's tax system. During the 2019 Legislature, a Republican leadership-backed bill that would have broadened the sales tax base by imposing new taxes on services ranging from haircuts to legal advice was pulled amid protests from businesses and consumers.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Tim Quinn, R-Heber City, would have lowered the state's now 4.85 percent sales tax rate as well as the state income tax rate, with breaks for families, seniors and the poor and an overall $75 million tax cut.

Tuesday's report urges lawmakers to "right-size" the base by taxing personal services, such as dry cleaning, haircuts, lawn care and construction. Business-to-business services should be exempted, according to the report, to ensure only final products are taxed.

"Like most states, Utah imposes its sales tax on a base that consists of most goods — with economically significant policy carveouts — and relatively few services. With limited exceptions, the state’s sales tax is imposed on transactions involving tangible property — appliances but not apps, light fixtures but not landscaping," researchers explained in the report.

"It is a story that can be told many times over. It is the story of a sales tax code built around an economy that no longer exists."

Ten lawmakers and four nonvoting tax experts, making up the Tax Restructuring and Equalization Task Force, are overhauling the system. Taxing services is still on the table for the task force, but other options are also expected to be considered, such as restoring the state sales tax on food, road user fees like expanded express lanes and boosting statewide property tax rates.