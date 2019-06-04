AMERICAN FORK — Police are investigating an American Fork High student accused of threatening to blow up his school during the last two weeks of classes.

On May 14, American Fork police were notified of an anonymous report submitted to the SafeUT app, which is designed to allow students anonymously report concerns or threats. The tip stated that a 17-year-old American Fork High student posted on Snapchat "a photo of the school hallways with the caption, 'Wanting to blow the school up,'" according to a search warrant affidavit filed in 4th District Court.

That was followed by several subsequent messages that stated, "I already have the C4 placed," "I just need to get the detonator ready," and "There's gonna be big boom soon hopefully everyone can hear it," the warrant states.

Police contacted the boy at his home and interviewed him with his mother present.

"(He) explained to his mother he hates school but he was joking with his friends about blowing up the school," police wrote in the affidavit.

As of Wednesday, no charges had been filed in juvenile court against the teen.