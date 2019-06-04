FARMINGTON — A Sunset man accused of pointing at gun at an unsuspecting police officer while he was out on bail in another case in which two men were stabbed is scheduled to be back in court Wednesday.

Alijahia Ray Hunter, 20, currently has two pending cases.

On April 13, 2018, Clearfield police responded to an apartment complex where two men had been stabbed in the back multiple times. The men had pulled up on four other men vandalizing a car, according to charging documents.

"(The two) confronted the men and then were attacked by all four," the charges state.

Hunter and two others were charged in 2nd District Court with aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a first-degree felony; obstruction, a second-degree felony; and criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor.

On May 14, Davis County sheriff's investigators received a tip and a Snapchat video of a man "recording himself sitting (in) a car and holding a gun in his hand. He is seen lifting the gun up and pointing it at a Davis County sheriff's deputy who is sitting in his patrol vehicle working," according to charging documents.

Police say the video was created on May 11. Detectives developed information that Hunter, who was out of jail on bail from his other case, was the gunman, the charges state.

"In a recorded interview, he admitted to possessing the gun. It was a Beretta. He admitted that he used drugs the day he pointed the gun at the deputy and in the days that followed up to May 15," according to the charges. "He admitted that the video is perceived as a threat against the public and the police."

After he was re-arrested, prosecutors requested he be held without bail.