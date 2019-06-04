SALT LAKE CITY — OK. It’s snowing in Australia.

Snow and icy conditions have made their way toward eastern Australia. Snow has begun falling in Queensland, Australia, which is typically a subtropical environment, according to BBC News.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology told BBC News that the snow is a “rare” sight. That part of the country hasn’t seen snow like this since 2015.

Authorities suggested residents stay inside while the snow continues to fall. Heavy rain and gale-force winds have also swept through the area, putting Australian residents in danger.

Meteorologist Lachlan Stone told BBC News that colder air has whipped its way up from the south, causing the rare snowfall.

"But in the south of the state, particularly near the New South Wales border, it's quite mountainous and in the elevated areas it can get quite cold," he told the BBC.

The wild snowfall has also disrupted flights and train schedules, according to The Guardian.

Social media reacted to the snowfall.

Snow falls in Australia's sunshine state of Queenslandhttps://t.co/YS2P3auADv pic.twitter.com/i6GtvVPsIe — ITV News (@itvnews) June 4, 2019

Stunning scenes in Edith, NSW - 20mins West of Janolan Caves! ❄️😍



Images: @mikkiideee pic.twitter.com/k5Vm6TzkoZ — SNOWSEARCH australia (@SNOWSEARCH_aus) June 3, 2019

Thredbo is just looking sensational!! With 60cm of fresh snow this last week and more on the way next week, it is set to be an amazing start to the season!! 😍



Video: @ThredboResort pic.twitter.com/vwvOzkcoRW — SNOWSEARCH australia (@SNOWSEARCH_aus) May 31, 2019