LOGAN — Utah State University’s Space Dynamics Laboratory has tapped the former director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency to its guidance council.

As a member of the council, Robert Cardillo helps guide the organization strategically and tactically, support customer relationships and provide industry insight and networking.

The council, which is made up of government and industry veterans, serves to compliment the work of more than 850 engineers, technicians and business professionals who design, build, test, and manage software and hardware including small satellites and unmanned aerial vehicles for data gathering, synthesis and analysis for all branches of the military and intelligence community.

“Robert’s leadership within the government, coupled with his unwavering commitment to the U.S. intelligence community, will be a tremendous asset to the Space Dynamics Laboratory as we continue to seek opportunities to support our customers in protecting and defending our country,” lab director Niel Holt said in a statement. “His deep understanding of technology-based intelligence solutions throughout the U.S. government will help us provide agile products and services for the collection and analysis of data for a variety of SDL customers.”

Last year the lab, one of 14 university-affiliated research centers, was awarded more than $100 million for research.