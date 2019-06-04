PROVIDENCE, Cache County — A doodle by a sixth-grader from The Center for Creativity, Innovation & Discovery could soon be seen by millions.

Amelia Jane Choate’s doodle, titled “Sea Creatures with Plastic Bottle,” was named one of the 53 state and territory winners in the 11th annual Doodle for Google competition, which is open to students K-12. Students were asked to redesign the Google logo inspired by the theme “When I grow up, I hope ...”.

To help their favorites succeed, everyone across the United States can vote for their favorite doodle through Friday at google.com/doodle4google/vote.html. Google will announce five national finalists — one in each grade group — in June, and one of the finalists will have their doodle featured on the Google homepage for a day.

The national winner will take home a $30,000 college scholarship and his or her school will receive a $50,000 tech package toward the establishment or improvement of a computer lab or technology program.