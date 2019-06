SALT LAKE CITY — From Logan to St. George, the Beehive State has farmers markets and fruit stands were you can purchase locally grown and raised produce, fruit, meat, poultry and various crafts and specialty items.

The following is a list of farmers markets and fruit stands throughout the state of Utah. Please note that this is not an all-inclusive list. Email features@deseretnews.com with information, including location, dates and times, for any additional Utah markets and stands.

UTAH'S FAMOUS FRUIT WAY

Tagge's Famous Fruit and Veggie Farms: 3431 S. Highway 89, Perry, mid-June through October (801-755-8031 or taggesfruit.com)

Pettingill's Fruit Farm: 8815 S. Highway 89, Willard, Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., mid-June through October (801-782-8001 or search Pettingill's Fruit Farm, Utah on Facebook)

Steve Griffin, Deseret News Benson Weeks sells blueberries and raspberries from his booth at the Sugarhouse Farmers Market at Fairmont Park in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.

Grammy's Fruit and Produce: 7375 S. Highway 89, Willard, mid-June through October (435-723-5199 or search Grammy's Fruit and Produce, Utah on Facebook)

Nielson's Produce: 2055 S. Highway 89, Perry, July through December (435-723-8112 or search Nielson's Produce Utah on Facebook)

More information at facebook.com/UtahsFamousFruitWay.

BOX ELDER/CACHE COUNTIES

Cache Valley Gardeners’ Market: Cache Historic Courthouse, 199 N. Main, Logan, Saturdays, through Oct. 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., (435-754-7402 or gardenersmarket.org)

Richmond Harvest Market at Rockhill: Rockhill Creamery, 563 S. State, Richmond, Saturdays, through Sept. 29, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (434-774-2878 or richmond-utah.com/harvest.html)

Brigham City Farmers Market: Bill of Rights Plaza, 20 N. Main, Brigham City, Saturdays, June 22-Sept. 28, 4-8 p.m. (435-538-7949 or visitbrighamcity.com/farmersmarket)

DAVIS/WEBER COUNTIES

Bountiful Farmer’s Market: Bountiful City Park, 400 N. 200 W., Bountiful, Thursdays, June 20-Oct. 17, 3 p.m.-dusk. (385-775-6314 or bountifulmainstreet.com/farmers-market)

Carlo's Produce: 3044 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (801-394-9242 or search Carlo's Produce, Ogden on Facebook)

Manning Orchards: 107 N. Mountain Road, Fruit Heights, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. (801-544-3506 or search Manning Orchards, Utah on Facebook)

Farmers Market Ogden: Historic 25th Street, Ogden, Saturdays, June 22-Sept. 14, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (385-389-1411 or farmersmarketogden.com)

Fall Farmers Market Ogden: Ogden Amphitheater, 25th Street, Ogden, Saturdays, Sept. 28-Oct. 25, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (385-389-1411 or http://farmersmarketogden.com/)

Ogden Valley Open Market: 2405 N. Highway 158, Eden, Thursdays, July 11-Sept. 12, 5:30 p.m.-dusk (801-686-8483 or ogdenvalleyopenmarket.com)

Syracuse Farmer’s Market: Centennial Park, 1891 W. Antelope Drive, Syracuse, Wednesdays, July 10-Aug. 28, 5 p.m.-dusk (801-614-9672 or facebook.com/SyracuseCityUtahFarmersMarket)

USU Botanical Center Farmers Market: 875 S. 50 W., Kaysville, Thursdays, July 11-Sept. 19, 5-8 p.m. (435-919-1265 or usubotanicalcenter.org/events/farmers-market)

SALT LAKE COUNTY

9th West Farmers Market: Jordan Park, 1000 S. 900 W., SLC, Sundays, mid-June through October, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (801-699-6641 or 9thwestfarmersmarket.org)

Daybreak Farmers Market: SoDa Row, 11274 Kestrel Rise Road, South Jordan, Saturdays, through Sept. 28, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (801-903-3856 or daybreakfarmersmarket.com)

Downtown Salt Lake City Alliance The Downtown Farmers Market is one of the many Farmers Markets across Utah.

Downtown Farmers Market: Pioneer Park, 300 S. 300 W., Saturdays, June 8-Oct. 19, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. (801-359-5118 or slcfarmersmarket.org)

Tuesday Harvest Market: Pioneer Park, 300 S. 300 W., Tuesdays, Aug. 6-Sept. 24, 4 p.m.-dusk (801-359-5118 or slcfarmersmarket.org)

Winter Market at the Rio Grande: Rio Grande Depot, 300 S. Rio Grande St., Nov. 10-April 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (801-359-5118 or slcfarmersmarket.org)

Murray Park Farmer's Market: 296 E. Murray Park Way, Murray, Fridays and Saturdays, July 26-Oct. 26, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. (801-233-3010 or utahfarmbureau.org/Food/Farm-Bureau-Farmers-Markets)

South Jordan Farmer's Market: 1600 Towne Center Dr., South Jordan, Saturdays, Aug. 3-Oct. 19, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (801-233-3010 or utahfarmbureau.org/Food/Farm-Bureau-Farmers-Markets)

Sugar House Farmers Market: Fairmont Park, 1040 E. Sugarmont Drive, Wednesdays, July-September, 5-8 p.m. (sugarhousefarmersmarket.org)

University of Utah Farmers Market: Tanner Plaza, 201 S. 1460 E., Thursdays, Aug. 22-Oct. 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m (801-585-9352 or sustainability.utah.edu/engagement/programs/farmers-market)

Wheeler Sunday Market: Wheeler Historic Farm, 6351 S. 900 E., Murray, Sundays, through October, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (385-468-1755 or hslco.org/parks-recreation/Sunday-Market-Vendors/)

Sunnyvale Farmers Market: Sunnyvale Park, 4013 S. 700 W., SLC, Saturdays, June 15-Oct. 12, noon-2 p.m. (847-946-4182 or sunnyvalefarmersmarket.org)

Market at Gardner Village: Gardner Village, 1100 W. 7800 S, West Jordan, Saturdays, July 13-Oct. 26, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (801-674-8815 or gardnervillage.com/farmers-market)

Liberty Park Market: Liberty Park, 700 E. 1300 S., Fridays, June 7-Oct. 4, 4 p.m.-dusk (801-891-6694 or libertyparkmarketslc.com)

SUMMIT/WASATCH COUNTIES

Heber Valley Market: Main Street Park, 250 S. Main, Heber City, Thursdays, June 6-Aug. 22, 4-9 p.m. (435-657-7899 or gohebervalley.com)

Park City Farmers Market: Silver King Hotel, 1485 Empire Ave., Park City, Wednesdays, through October, noon-5 p.m. (435-671-1455 or parkcityfarmersmarket.com)

Park Silly Sunday Market: Historic Main Street, Park City, Sundays, through Sept. 22 (except Aug. 4, 11, and 18), 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (435-714-4036 or parksillysundaymarket.com)

Grammy’s Fruit and Produce Grammy’s Fruit and Produce in Willard is among the many fruit stand along Utah’s Famous Fruit Way.

Copper Moose Farm Stand: 1285 Old Ranch Rd, Park City, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

TOOELE COUNTY

Tooele Farmers Market: Benson Grist Mill, 325 State Road 138, Stansbury Park, Saturdays, July 13-Oct. 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (435-882-7678 or bensonmill.org)

UTAH COUNTY/SANPETE COUNTY

Springville Sunset Farmers Market: Springville Civic Center, 110 S. Main, Springville, Mondays, July 1-Oct. 28, 5-9 p.m. (801-400-5972 or sunsetfarmersmarkets.com)

Orem Sunset Farmers Market: The Orchard, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, Fridays, Aug. 23-Oct. 11, 5-9 p.m. (801-400-5972 or sunsetfarmersmarkets.com)

Cedar Hills Sunset Farmers Market: Heritage Park, 4425 W. Cedar Hills Drive, Wednesdays, July 11-Oct. 25, 5-9 p.m. (801-400-5972 or sunsetfarmersmarkets.com)

LaVell Edwards Stadium Farmers Market: 213 E. University Parkway, Thursdays, Aug. 1-Oct. 31, 3-7 p.m. (801-422-2316 or dining.byu.edu/farmers_market/)

Provo Farmers Market: Pioneer Park, 500 W. Center, Provo, Saturdays, through October, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (385-204-4151 or provofarmersmarket.com)

Spanish Fork Farmer's Market: Spanish Fork City Office Building, 40 S. Main, Spanish Fork, Saturdays, July 29-Oct. 28, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. (spanishfork-chamber.com/farmersmarket)

Crandall’s Fruit Farm: 825 E. Center, Orem, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (801-225-3722 or search Crandall’s Fruit Farm and Greenhouse on Facebook)

Harward Farms: 1988 W. Center, Springville, Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (801-685-6995 or harwardfarms.com)

Tom Smart Nielson's fruit stand in Willard, Utah.

Allred Orchards: 2109 N. University Ave., Provo, opens August (801-377-0748 or allredorchards.com)

McMullin Orchards: 975 S. Highway 198, Payson, Mondays-Fridays, August-September, 1-6 p.m. (801-465-4819 or mcmullinorchards.com)

EASTERN UTAH

Moab Farmers Market: Swanny City Park, 400 N. 150 W., Moab, Fridays, through October, 4-7 p.m. (435-881-9060 or moabfarmersmarket.com)

Ashley Valley Farmers Market: 225 E. Main, Vernal, Saturdays, July 6-Sept. 28, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (avfarmersmarket.com)

CENTRAL UTAH

Farm Fest Farmers Market: Wildland Nursery 370 E. 600 N., Joseph, Saturdays, through September, 9 a.m.-noon (801-750-7115)

Price Farmers' Market: Price Peace Gardens, 100 N. 100 E., Price, Saturdays, July 13-Oct. 26, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (search Price Farmers’ Market on Facebook)

Dunham Farms: 956 E. Main St., Green River, July-Oct., 8 a.m.-8 p.m. (435-564-8396 or search Dunham Farms on Facebook)

SOUTHERN UTAH

Boulder Burr Trail Outpost and Grill: 14 N. Highway 12, Boulder, Saturdays, through Oct. 26, 9 a.m.-noon (435-335-7565 or boulderutah.com/farmers-market-boulder-utah-highway-12)

Escalante Farmers Market: 120 E. Main, Escalante, Saturday morning, mid-June through mid-September, 9 a.m.-11 a.m. (search Escalante Farmers Market on Facebook)

Year Round Cedar City Farmers Market: 905 S. Main Street at IFA, Cedar City, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (435-865-6792 or search Year Round Cedar City Farmers Market on Facebook)

Monticello Farmers Market: Monticello Library, 80 N. Main, Monticello, Thursdays, through Oct. 10, 3:30-7 p.m. (763-295-2954 or monticellocommunitycenter.com/farmers-market)

Downtown Farmers Market: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Saturdays, through Oct. 26, 9 a.m.-noon (435-632-3721 or farmersmarketdowntown.com)

Keith Johnson, Deseret News Pettingill's Fruit & Produce stand in Willard, Utah.

Wayne County Farmers’ Market: Center and Main, Torrey, Saturdays, through Oct. 26, 4-6 p.m. (435-425-3004 or search Wayne County Farmers Market on Facebook)

Tuacahn Saturday Market: 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (435-652-3218 or tuacahn.org/saturdaymarket)

Kanab Outdoor Market: Jacob Hamblin Park, 566 N. 100 E., Kanab, Saturdays, through Oct. 26, 5-8 p.m. (435-689-0745 or search Kanab Outdoor Market on Facebook)

Frei’s Fruit Market: 2895 Santa Clara Dr., Santa Clara, Monday-Saturday, 9-6 p.m. (435-673-3835 or freifamilyfarm.com)