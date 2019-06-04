OGDEN — Preseason college football polls are coming out and Weber State is ranked in the top 11 in three national preseason polls.

Coming off back-to-back Big Sky titles, Weber State has been ranked in three preseason polls. The Wildcats are sixth in the Street & Smith preseason poll, ranked ninth in the Athlon poll and 11th by HERO Sports.

The Wildcats have won back-to-back Big Sky Championships and have advanced to the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs in each of the past two seasons. WSU has also won at least 10 games in back-to-back seasons for the first time and has finished each of the last two seasons in the top six in the nation.

Head coach Jay Hill returns for his sixth season with the Wildcats. WSU returns three players, Josh Davis, Adam Rodriguez and Rashid Shaheed, who earned All-America honors last year and seven players that earned All-Big Sky honors.

WSU opens the 2019 season on Aug. 31 at San Diego State. The home opener is set for Sept. 7 against Cal Poly.