SALT LAKE CITY — “Family Guy” is not afraid to poke fun at pop culture. And now the Fox cartoon comedy is taking on Lori Loughlin and the college admissions scandal.

“Family Guy” released a new ad that displays the show’s characters as members of a crew team with the words “for your Emmy consideration” written at the top in red and yellow letters that are reminiscent of the classic University of Southern California colors.

The ad will run on the show’s “for your consideration” website, according to Deadline.

The ad is a direct shot at the college admissions scandal, which saw Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli accused of paying $500,000 in bribes so that their daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli, would be crew team recruits for USC.

In fact, as I reported for the Deseret News, there’s an old USC poster that might play a role in the potential trial. And, as you can see below, it has striking similarities to the “Family Guy” advertisement. The poster says no experience is necessary to try out for the crew team, which could be used as evidence in the Loughlin trial.

https://twitter.com/USCWomensRowing/status/1030558302780833792

Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty on charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. The couple reportedly turned down a plea deal, according to People magazine.

Loughlin’s defense team appeared in federal court on Monday for a status hearing. Not long after, a new status conference date was announced for Oct. 2. Loughlin is not expected to appear at that event, either.

Loughlin’s career has taken a drop since she’s been involved in the scandal. The Hallmark Channel cut ties with Loughlin, dropping her from “When Calls the Heart.” And “Fuller House” appears to be ready to move on for its final season without her.