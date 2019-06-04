SALT LAKE CITY — Christian Harrison, former chairman of the Downtown Community Council, announced Tuesday that he is withdrawing his name from the Salt Lake City mayoral race.

Harrison is now endorsing David Garbett, former exeuctive director of Pioneer Park Coalition, who launched his campaign in February.

"David Garbett has Salt Lake City’s best interests in mind," Harrison said in a prepared statement. “Transportation and affordable housing are two major concerns that David and I share. I know as mayor, David will address these issues decisively.”

Garbett is "excited" to have Harrison's support and to work with him on issues petaining to transit, housing affordability and homelessness.

Garbett, according to a statement, said he plans to file his declaration candidacy at the Salt Lake City Recorder's Office Tuesday.