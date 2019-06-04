SALT LAKE CITY — Life finds a way, just like Steven Spielberg’s long-running "Jurassic Park" series is finding a way to your living room.

Netflix announced via a press release today that “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous” from Dreamworks Animation will arrive on the streaming service in 2020.

The animated series is executive produced by Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Colin Trevorrow, the director and writer behind “Jurassic World” and its sequel, “Fallen Kingdom.”

The new “Jurassic Park” series is set around the same time as the 2015’s “Jurassic World” and follows a group of teenagers as they survive the madness that rained down on the dinosaur-themed amusement park.

“‘Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’ follows a group of six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar,” according to Netflix. “But when dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island, the campers are stranded. Unable to reach the outside world, they’ll need to go from strangers to friends to family if they’re going to survive.”

A trailer for the show was also released on YouTube and shows a raptor creeping through a jungle before leaping at the camera.

DreamWorks Animation has produced 18 other series for Netflix, including “Tales of Arcadia,” “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” and an upcoming series based on the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

I also recently reported for Deseret News that Netflix will be home to a “Magic: the Gathering” animated series produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of “Avengers: Endgame.”