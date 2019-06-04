PROVO — A garbage collector got a surprise Tuesday when he started hearing calls for help coming from his truck after making a stop in Provo.

Just before 5 a.m., a 43-year-old man was sleeping in a dumpster with his puppy near 950 E. 2100 South when a garbage truck collected the bin he was sleeping in and began compacting it, according to Provo police.

Fortunately, the vehicle operator heard the man's cries for help and stopped the truck. The man was taken to Utah Valley Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The puppy was hot hurt.