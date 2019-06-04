PROVO — A man who was allegedly assaulting a woman when he was shot by a passerby Monday night has died.

Provo police announced Tuesday that Jeremy Sorensen, 26, had succumbed to his injuries after being shot twice in the chest. The gunman, a man in his 20s, was not arrested and his name has not yet been released.

Provo Police Sgt. Nisha King said the case will be turned over to the Utah County Attorney's Office which will decide whether or not to file criminal charges against the gunman.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. Monday when Sorensen and an 18-year-old woman were involved in a physical fight in the driveway of an apartment complex near 500 North and 200 East, police said. King described the two as "acquaintances" but did not know Tuesday how Sorensen and the woman knew each other or what started the fight.

The gunman, who police say did not know either Sorensen or the woman, was driving along 500 North when he apparently saw the fight and stopped next to the driveway.

"That person got out of his car and told Sorensen to stop fighting and warned him he would shoot. At some point the man in the vehicle produced a firearm and shot Sorensen twice," King said.

It was not immediately known how much time passed between the time that the man got out of the car and when he shot Sorensen.

Sorensen was taken to the hospital by emergency crews where he later died. The woman was also treated at the hospital for undisclosed injuries and was later released. King said detectives planned to interview the woman again on Tuesday.

If anyone saw any part of the incident, or has a home surveillance camera that may have recorded the incident, police are asking that they call 801-852-6338 or send an email to pshade@provo.org.

King described the gunman as being cooperative with investigators.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.