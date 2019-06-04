SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for June 4.
With impeachment talks looming, can Washington get anything done? More than you might think
Jason Chaffetz isn't running for Utah governor in 2020
Uncle accused of killing Utah girl makes court appearance on eve of her funeral
Ricky Rubio says he's not a 'priority' for Jazz, Kemba Walker prefers to stay in Charlotte. What are Utah's point guard options?
See our 12 favorite photos from May
Utah nurse notes challenges on Mount Everest after hitting summit during one of its deadliest seasons
News from around the web:
- Ayesha Curry responds after Toronto Raptors superfan Drake trolls Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry in NBA Finals
- 'Man of Steel 2' is cancelled, but Matthew Vaughn says it would have been 'uplifting and hopeful'
- 'Avengers' directors Joe and Anthony Russo are producing a 'Magic: The Gathering' series for Netflix
- Twitter reacts to 'When Calls the Heart' season 6 finale and subtle cliffhanger
- Savi's Workshop at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge can be a 'spiritual' experience — if you can find it
- Lori Loughlin not expected in court for college admissions scandal hearing Monday
A look at our most-read stories:
- Brad Rock: Is the cost of keeping Rudy Gobert worth it?
- Watch: Sister Wendy Nelson talks about how 'the heavens opened'
- Explainer: What's going on with faith-based adoption agencies? And what will happen next?
- Lori Loughlin apparently regrets 'smiling so much' and her khaki outfit, report says
- Do you know where your paper and plastic go? How China caused a recycling crisis in America
News from U.S. and world:
- CNN: Judge rejects House Democrats' attempt to block border wall
- The Hill: House approves much-delayed $19.1B disaster aid bill
- NBC News: Venezuelan ex-oil workers go on hunger strike as desperation increases
- USA Today: Virginia pastor explains sudden decision to pray for Trump, after some 'hurt' by it
- The New York Times: On YouTube’s Digital Playground, an Open Gate for Pedophiles