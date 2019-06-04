SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for June 4.

With impeachment talks looming, can Washington get anything done? More than you might think

Jason Chaffetz isn't running for Utah governor in 2020

Uncle accused of killing Utah girl makes court appearance on eve of her funeral

Ricky Rubio says he's not a 'priority' for Jazz, Kemba Walker prefers to stay in Charlotte. What are Utah's point guard options?

See our 12 favorite photos from May

Utah nurse notes challenges on Mount Everest after hitting summit during one of its deadliest seasons

News from around the web:

A look at our most-read stories:

News from U.S. and world: