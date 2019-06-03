SALT LAKE CITY — Sadie Palmer made history Monday by becoming the first woman from Utah to qualify for the National Assistant PGA Professional Championship.

Palmer, a native of Tooele who is an assistant pro at Promontory Golf Club in Park City, fired a 72 at Bonneville Golf Course Monday to finish in second place at 143 in Utah's two-day tournament. She’ll join Davis Park assistant pro Zach Johnson, whose final-round 69 gave him a 136 total, at the National Car Rental Assistant PGA Professional Championship at Port Lucie, Florida, Nov. 14-17.

Johnson, who won the tournament in 2013 and 2014, earned $1,400 with the victory, while Palmer earned $1,100. Only the top two finishers in the field of 44 advance to the nationals.

Clint Godfrey, also an assistant at Promontory, finished third at 144 and will be the first alternate, while Aaron Purviance, an assistant at Red Ledges in Heber, was fourth at 145. The first round was played at Hidden Valley Country Club Sunday.

Utah Section Assistant PGA Championship

Bonneville Golf Course

136 — Zach Johnson (67-69)

143 — Sadie Palmer (71-72)

144 — Clint Godfrey (72-72)

145 — Aaron Purviance (72-73)

146 — Jacob Holt (73-73)

148 — Chris Gresh (75-73), Pete Stone (75-73), Brock Padilla (74-74), Dustin Pimm (72-74)