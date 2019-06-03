PROVO — A man was shot in the chest Monday night by a passerby who witnessed a domestic dispute between him and a woman, police said.

Provo police were called to an apartment complex near 500 North and 200 East just before 8 p.m. on reports that a man had been shot multiple times in the chest.

Police later learned that the man was physically fighting with a woman in front of the apartment complex when another man who was driving by pulled over, Provo Police Sgt. Nisha King said. After yelling at the man to stop assaulting the woman, the passerby shot an unknown number of rounds at the man, King said.

The shooter did not know the man or the woman, according to King.

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown, King said. The woman was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries sustained in the dispute before the passerby arrived.

The shooter stayed at the scene and both he and the woman involved in the dispute have been cooperating with police.

All involved were in their late teens or early twenties, King said.

The weapon was secured by officers and police say there is no danger to the public at this time.