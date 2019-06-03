SALT LAKE CITY — If you know, you know. James Holzhauer’s long reign on “Jeopardy!” came to an end on Monday night’s episode.

Well, it actually happened weeks ago. But spoilers for Monday night’s episode leaked earlier in the day, revealing that Holzhauer lost in his 33rd matchup. He answered every question on the show correctly. But his opponent, Emma Boettcher, a librarian from Chicago, snagged the Daily Doubles, limiting Holzhauer from making his big bet.

“By the time Final Jeopardy rolled around I knew my goose was cooked if Emma answered correctly,” Holzhauer told The Atlantic. “It’s a little like needing a team to miss a last-second field goal — nothing you can really do but watch. I made peace with my fate before the clue for Final was even revealed.”

“Nobody likes to lose,” Holzhauer said, according to The New York Times. “But I’m very proud of how I did, and I really exceeded my own expectations for the show. So I don’t feel bad about it.”

As I wrote for the Deseret News, Holzhauer finished his run only $58,584 short of Ken Jennings’ record.

Holzhauer’s feeling a little lighthearted about the loss. He tweeted Monday about his loss, referencing the infamous Drake Curse as he admitted defeat.

Knew I shouldn’t have invited @Drake to the @Jeopardy taping. — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) June 3, 2019

CONGRATULATIONS to Emma on a world-beating performance. There's no greater honor than knowing an opponent had to play a perfect game to defeat me. — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) June 4, 2019

To everyone: Thanks for the support, and remember to be good humans. — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) June 4, 2019

Ken Jennings — who still holds the record of 74 wins in a row and the most amount of money earned during regular “Jeopardy!” at more than $2.5 million — used an “Avengers: Infinity War” meme to react to Holzhauer’s loss.

Actual photo of James Holzhauer walking off stage at Jeopardy, his reign of destruction completed. pic.twitter.com/Xdf5PFR3QD — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) June 4, 2019

And it looks like we may get a Jennings vs. Holzhauershowdown eventually.