Jack Vestal gets dinner at the Summer Dinner Kickoff event outside of the South Salt Lake Head Start in South Salt Lake on Monday. The event, which included games and giveaways, marked the start of a summerlong program offering free dinners to children younger than 18 years old, Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dinners for adults are $3. The free meal program is run through a partnership by Utah Community Action and the Utah State Board of Education to address food insecurity in the summer months. More information is available on the Utah Community Action Facebook page.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.