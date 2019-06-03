SALT LAKE CITY — Preston Summerhays, the 16-year-old defending champion of the Utah State Amateur, will become one of the youngest players ever to play in a PGA Tour event when he competes in the Utah Championship later this month at Oakridge Country Club.

Summerhays has been awarded one of the three sponsor’s exemptions to the Web.com Tour event, which will be played in Utah for the 28th time this year, scheduled for June 27-30.

“Thank you so much for giving me this exemption,” said Summerhays at a press conference at the Governor’s Mansion Monday that included Gov. Gary Herbert and Web.com Tour president Alex Baldwin. “I’m really excited for the chance to play at a whole new level and test my skills.”

Others receiving exemptions to the $725,000 event, the second most lucrative on the Web.com Tour, are Taylor Montgomery and Will Gordon. Montgomery, a 23-year-old Las Vegas pro, earned one of the sponsor’s exemptions by winning the Sand Hollow Open earlier this year, while Gordon has been one of the top amateur and collegiate golfers in the country over the past couple of years while competing for Vanderbilt University.

Tony Finau, a regular on the PGA Tour who grew up in Utah, was on hand Monday to accept a check for $40,000 for the Tony Finau Foundation from the Utah Championship. He talked about “mentoring” up-and-coming golfers from Utah and said the money will go to help former BYU standout Patrick Fishburn, who is in his second year as a professional, playing on the PGA Tour Canada this year.

“I’m honored and humbled to receive this check,” Finau said. “I’m grateful to the Utah Sports Commission and the Utah Championship for partnering and having us as beneficiaries for this event. We want to give to someone from Utah who is qualified and worthy of playing at the highest level and we’re proud to announce the person we’re going to sponsor is Patrick Fishburn.”

As for his own golf game, Finau called it “solid” and said he wasn’t concerned about missing the cut at last week’s Memorial Tournament after finishing second at the Colonial the week before. He said he’s looking forward to playing in the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach next week after taking this coming week off.