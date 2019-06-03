Gage Penrod, 16, of Payson, practices roping behind the Wasatch Event Complex during the Utah State Rodeo Finals in Heber City on Monday. High school students from around the state are participating in the Utah High School Rodeo Association’s state finals in Heber City this week, with events ranging from barrel racing to bull riding to goat tying. The high school championships began Saturday, June 1, and will run through Saturday, June 8. The statewide junior high champions were determined in May.

