BOUNTIFUL — A girl was rescued from the bottom of the pool at the South Davis Recreation Center on Monday, authorities said.

First responders from South Davis Metro Fire were called to the rec center at about 4 p.m., according to Chief Jeff Bassett. Lifeguards had noticed the girl in the pool and pulled her out; she was unresponsive at first, but was revived when the lifeguards performed CPR.

By the time first responders showed up, Bassett said, the girl was semi-conscious. She was taken by ambulance to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City.

It's unknown whether the girl fell into the pool or had a medical episode, Bassett said. The incident is under investigation.